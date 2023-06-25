Chelsea Eye £64.5m Man United Target

Chelsea’s Quest for a New Goalkeeper

Chelsea Football Club, under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, is actively seeking a new number-one goalkeeper for the upcoming season.

The club has set its sights on Diogo Costa from Porto, who is also a target for rival club Manchester United.

Chelsea’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper stems from concerns surrounding the performances of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the former expected to depart for Saudi Arabia soon.

Pochettino’s Preference and Chelsea’s Concrete Interest

Initial reports suggested that Pochettino was content with retaining Kepa and allocating transfer funds to strengthen other areas of the squad.

However, Portuguese newspaper A Bola now indicates that Chelsea has a genuine interest in Diogo Costa and is actively exploring avenues to secure a deal for the talented goalkeeper.

Negotiating Porto’s Demands

Porto, however, remains steadfast in their stance on Diogo Costa’s future. They insist that he will not be sold unless his full release clause of £64.5 million is met.

This price tag could potentially make him the second-most expensive goalkeeper in history, trailing only Kepa’s transfer fee.

While Manchester United has extensively scouted Diogo Costa and holds significant admiration for his abilities, Porto’s insistence on the £64.5 million fee presents a significant hurdle.

Nevertheless, Chelsea is willing to meet the financial demands and proposes a payment structure divided into three instalments of £21.5 million each.

The report further outlines that the initial payment would be made promptly, with the remaining two installments to be paid in subsequent transfer windows.

As negotiations unfold, the outcome remains uncertain. Chelsea’s pursuit of Diogo Costa reflects their determination to secure a top-class goalkeeper, ensuring stability and strength between the posts for the forthcoming season.