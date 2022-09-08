Sports

Chelsea Agree To Sign Graham Porter As Tuchel Replacement

Football transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, has said Graham Potter will be appointed as new Chelsea manager.

This was after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

According to Romano, “Verbal agreement in place on the contract and long-term project, as documents are now being prepared.

“Potter will leave Brighton and he’s gonna be the replacement for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, done deal.

“Chelsea will discuss with Brighton for the compensation and all the final details to complete Potter’s appointment.”

▫️ Todd Boehly’s also working on another key figure: been told new director of football will be the next step for Chelsea project soon.

