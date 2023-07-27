Charly Boy Vows To Walk Naked If Tribunal Declares For Obi

Renowned singer and prominent social activist, Charles Oputa, known as Charly Boy, has expressed his bold intention to perform a unique act of protest.

In the event that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the presidential election held on February 25, emerges victorious through the election petitions tribunal, Charly Boy declared he will embark on a naked walk on the streets.

Following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the election and subsequently sworn in as the President. However, in response to the outcome, the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, took legal action and approached the court to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy passionately expressed his support for Obi’s cause. He pledged to celebrate Obi’s victory by shedding his clothes in a jubilant display if the tribunal announces him as the rightful winner.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo [sic].