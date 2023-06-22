Charly Boy To Sue Premier Records Over Copyright Infringement

Famous Nigerian musician and activist, Charles Emeka Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy, is preparing to take legal action against his former record label, Premier Records Limited, for an alleged breach of contract dating back to 1988.

In a letter issued by Charly Boy’s lawyer, Rockson Igelige, dated June 19, 2023, it was stated that the record label had violated the terms of their agreement signed 35 years ago. According to the letter, the singer had signed “artists recording contracts” with Premier Records in 1988, 1990, and also recently, but all of these contracts have since expired.

Charly Boy claims that despite the contracts being expired, Premier Records continues to infringe upon the copyrights of his musical works. This alleged infringement raises concerns about the protection of his intellectual property rights and the unauthorized use of his creative output.

By threatening legal action, Charly Boy seeks to address the alleged breach of contract and enforce his rights as an artist. The lawsuit aims to hold Premier Records accountable for their actions and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect his musical works.

“On our client’s instructions, we demand that your company hand over our client’s master tapes, artworks, promo collateral for the music and other relevant and confidential information with your company within 30 days of the date of this letter.

“We also demand your company’s payment of our client’s outstanding royalties.

“We have our client’s instructions to formally inform your company to stop further breach of our client’s copyrights to the musical works under the musical albums and single(s) produced during the aforesaid expired contract period.

“This is as a result of the fact that the condition precedent as well as the consideration for the contracts were not met and furnished.

“This serves as a legal notice that further breach after the receipt of this letter will attract legal action”, the statement reads.