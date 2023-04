Charly Boy Shares Battle With Prostate Cancer

Popular Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has revealed that he survived prostate cancer.

Charly Boy disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, saying that he had been battling the ailment for over 10 days.

According to him, surviving prostate cancer is the greatest favour God has done for him.

He appreciated God for sparing his life and his family for their support.

He also thanked the Nigerian doctor who performed his surgery.

Alongside a video of him being wheeled out of the theatre, Charly Boy wrote, “Gosh, I have fought one too many battles in my short life. Most of the time, I win.

“Prostate cancer cannot cripple love. It cannot shatter hope; it cannot conquer dis spirit.

”Abegi make una help me Thank God for giving me yet another chance.”