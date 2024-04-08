Entertainment

Charly Boy Offers Support Amid AY's Marital Struggles

Renowned entertainer Charles Oputa, commonly referred to as Charly Boy, has voiced his response to comedian AY’s public disclosure of marital challenges.

AY’s candid revelation on social media regarding the strains in his 20-year friendship and marriage with his wife, Mabel, has stirred a diverse range of reactions.

Reacting, Charly Boy said that “it is not always true that a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery”.

He added that “sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals”.

He wrote on X, “Abegi make una leave AY alone.

“It is not always true dat a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

“Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals.
20yrs no bi beans. Una Well done.

“AY, edi ok. It’s unfortunate but sh*t happens. Who never f*ckup raise ur hands.”

