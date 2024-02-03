Charly Boy Hails Obi’s Support for Super Eagles

Entertainer Charly Boy has hailed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for his support for he Super Eagles.

Obi was on Friday among fans in the stadium when the Super Eagles defeated the Antelopes of Angola 1-0 to proceed to the Semi Finals of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Eagles won thanks to a goal by Ademola Lookman who got his third of the tournament.

Reacting, Charly took to social media to hail the former Anambra State governor for being in the stadium to watch the game.

Charly Boy wrote: “Nigeria vs Angola Quarter Finals, he was there live with fans, not inside a bulletproof cabin. 1-0. We move.”