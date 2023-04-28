Charly Boy Beats Prostate Cancer, Set For Thanksgiving

Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, is a prominent Nigerian musician and social activist. He claims he would hold a service of thanksgiving on Sunday in Lagos in honor of beating prostate cancer.

After battling the condition for more than ten days, the singer just underwent successful surgery.

The founder of the ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ demonstration announced in a tweet on Friday that he would be giving thanks to God for preserving his life on Sunday.

He wrote, “Tomorrow I Dey go thank God for sparing my life from prostate cancer.

“Hopefully my instrument go begin to function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one. It’s not easy to be a Manoooo”.