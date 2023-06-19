Charly Boy An Advocate Of Good Governance – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described entertainer turned activist, Charly Boy, as an advocate of good governance.

Obi said this in a message congratulating Charly Boy on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

He wrote, “My dear elder brother, Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Chukwuemeka Oputa – I rejoice with and celebrate you today as you mark your 73rd birthday anniversary. You have consistently remained an advocate of good governance in Nigeria.

“You fearlessly raise your voice against injustice, corruption and other societal ills that contend with the peace and progress of our nation. We need more men like you in Nigeria who can speak truth to power and hold the leaders accountable.

“May God protect and bless you with abundant health and happiness, and grant you many more years ahead.”