Charge Or Release Emefiele, Court Orders DSS

DSS Faces Ultimatum to Prosecute or Free CBN Boss

The FCT High Court has given the Department of State Services, DSS, a deadline to either arraign or release the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele’s Arrest and Detention

Emefiele was taken into custody by the DSS a few weeks ago over allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office. He has been held incommunicado since then, without any formal charges or access to his lawyers.

The Court’s Ruling

The FCT High Court, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, granted an ex parte motion filed by Emefiele’s counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, seeking his unconditional release or immediate prosecution. The judge ordered the DSS to comply with the order within 48 hours or face contempt charges.

The Implications of the Order

The order is a significant victory for Emefiele and his supporters, who have been calling for his release and reinstatement. They have accused the DSS of acting on political motives and violating Emefiele’s fundamental rights. They have also expressed concern about the impact of his absence on the stability of the nation’s economy and financial sector.

The order also puts pressure on the DSS to either present concrete evidence against Emefiele or drop the case against him. The DSS has not commented on the order or the status of Emefiele’s investigation.