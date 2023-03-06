Headline

Certificate Of Return Like World Cup – Tinubu

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that the Certificate of Return he received for winning the presidential election is like a World Cup to him.

Tinubu said this when he presented the Certificate to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, at his place in Ida Idungaran in Lagos State.

The former governor of Lagos was issued the certificate by the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared him winner of the election.

He was accompanied to the palace by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, traditional monarchs and supporters.

Speaking about the certificate, Tinubu said: “The journey that we embarked upon, we have returned home with a certificate.

“It is like our own World Cup and I thank you all for the effort.”

