Certificate Controversy: Save Yourself, Nigeria Embarrassment, Obi Tells Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to come clean about his academic certificate and save himself and the country of embarrassment.

Obi made the call following the controversy surrounding the President’s certificate which former vice president Atiku Abubakar obtained on a US court order from Chicago State University where Tinubu graduated from.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi urged Tinubu to reveal his academic records and state whether he took part in the comp0ulsory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

“In my opinion, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have saved the nation and himself this protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety. Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu still holds the nation on the world obligation only he can discharge.

“I therefore respectfully and humbly call on him to immediately perform a simple task once and for all. He should introduce himself to the nation he governs and to the world for the avoidance of further doubt.

“He should let the world know his name, nationality, place of birth, parentage, primary and secondary schools attended with dates, as well as the actual universities attended and certificates obtained. He should indicate clearly where and when he did his National Youth Service (NYSC).

“In addition, if at any time, he had a change of name, he should state so clearly.

“Mr Tinubu should tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served and the certificate he obtained. He must do this task once and now,” Obi said.

According to Obi, the entire Chicago University matter as well as “Tinubu’s many other lingering identity question marks have further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally.”