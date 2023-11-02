CDS Reassures Nigerians of Stable Democracy

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has commissioned multiple projects in 6 Division, where he reassured Nigerians of a stable democracy. He gave the assurance at 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks, during his maiden operational visit to the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

General Musa reiterated that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, despite so many challenges facing the nation. He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will ensure democracy survives.

The CDS, in a brief interview with journalists, stated that the AFN will continue to protect the nation’s democracy, considering the level of dedication and commitment it has shown. He enjoined Nigerians not to entertain any fear, having had a couple of coups in some of the neighboring countries, he said there is no cause for alarm.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support to the AFN. He further added that the President has approved funds for enablers to be procured to ensure that illegal oil theft activities and all other criminal acts are curbed.

General Musa appreciated the officers and men of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, for a job well done and challenged them to do more in the fight against all illegalities in the Niger Delta region. He stressed that their efforts have led to a tremendous increase in oil production. He further appealed to criminals to desist from the dastardly acts.

The projects commissioned include 46 Engineer Brigade Counter Improvise Explosive Device Squadron office complex, vehicles motorbikes and equipment, newly constructed Corporal and Below quarters for 26 Support Engineer Regiment, 29 Battalion Magazine, as well as tree planting and unaveiling of a street named after General CG Musa.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam briefed the CDS on operational activities of the Division at the Division’s Headquarters. The brief was preceded by an interactive session between the CDS and officers.

Highpoint of the visit was signing of Visitor’s register, presentation of souvenirs and group photograph.