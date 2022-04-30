CDS Hails IGP Over Performance

The Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor has pronounced and reaffirmed that IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), has performed credibly during his one year in office as the 21st Indigenous Inspector-General of Police.

The Chief of Defence Staff, who made the declaration at the Police Force Headquarters, during his visit on 28th April, 2022, noted that the call was necessitated by the quest to escalate synergy between security agencies in Nigeria.

While extolling the role of the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces and other security agencies in ensuring security and peace within the country, he gave kudos to the IGP and the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, for their credible performance recorded so far.

The Inspector-General of Police described as historic, the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff. He assured of the Force’s readiness to strengthen partnerships with other security agencies in securing the country. Furthermore, the IGP stated that the Police under his leadership is poised to carry out its core mandate of maintaining and enforcing law, order and public safety, as well as other constitutional mandates such as the involvement in military duties as may be directed by the President.

The police has been actively involved in such operations the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and other parts of the country.

The highlight of the visit was a tour of some critical facilities within the Force Headquarters, such as the Police Hall of Fame, Police Museum, Technical Intelligence Unit lab, the National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i), ad the Police Crime and Data Centre, amongst others.