CDS General Christopher Musa Alive, Says DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed a newspaper report suggesting that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa passed away on Monday.

One of the respected newspapers in Nigeria reported on Tuesday that the CDS had died. The paper said it wanted to report the death of the former chief of army staff, Major General Chris Alli and got things mixed up.

But Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Tuesday in Abuja, dismissed the report as unfortunate, unethical and lacking in credibility.

“To put the records straight, the CDS, Gen. CG Musa is alive and hearty.

“The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria .

“The newspapers have since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.