CBT Has Enhanced Admission Process Into Model Colleges – Lagos Commissioner

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, has declared that the Computer-Based system initiated to screen pupils seeking admission into Lagos State Model Colleges has enhanced the selection process.

Mrs. Adefisayo spoke at the flag-off of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination for admission into Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools in Lagos State, imploring parents of the pupils seeking admission for the Year 2022/2023 academic session to trust the admission process.

While answering questions on the conduct of the examination, she maintained that the pupils understood the process and observed that they were quite comfortable with the exercise.

Her words: “The participating children are millennium and 21st-century pupils, they know what to do”.

The Commissioner also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exams, adding that the State government’s investment in ICT has not been futile.

Mrs. Adefisayo assured that every candidate within the cut-off mark will be admitted into any Model College, irrespective of choice.