CBN Sells Dollar to BDCs at N1,021

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the commencement of direct sales of US dollars to Bureau De Change operators at a rate of N1,021 per dollar. This new measure was revealed in a recent circular issued by Hassan Mahmud, the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department at the CBN.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at stabilizing the Nigerian currency and ensuring a more efficient foreign exchange market.

“We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to BDCs at the rate of N1,021/$1. The BDCs are in turn to sell to eligible end users at a spread of NOT MORE THAN 1.5 percent above the purchase price,” the circular posted on its website read.

“ALL eligible BDCs are therefore directed to commence payment of the Naira deposit to the underlisted CBN Naira Deposit Account Numbers from today, Monday, April 22, 2024, and submit confirmation of payment, with other necessary documentations, for disbursement of FX at the respective CBN Branches.”