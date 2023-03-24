CBN Orders Banks To Open Weekends

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has ordered deposit money Banks to open on weekends.

The apex bank also ordered them to ensure that their Automated Teller Machines were loaded with cash.

According to a statement, the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele will monitor compliance with the order personally.

Excerpts of the statement read: “The CBN has directed all banks to load their Automated Teller Machines, as well as conduct physical operations in the banking halls through the weekends.

“Branches of commercial banks will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to attend to customers’ cash needs.

“The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, would personally lead teams to monitor the level of compliance by the banks in various locations across the country,” it stressed.