CBN Naira Redesign Policy Hurting Nigerians – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has begged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to allow banks join in collecting old naira notes of N500 and N1,000 from Nigerians.

This comes days after the former vice president backed the CBN naira redesign policy and urged the apex bank not to extend the deadline for swapping of old notes for the newly redesigned ones.

However, a Supreme Court order maintained that the old notes remain legal tender till February 22 when it decides on a suit filed by 10 states.

Meanwhile, the CBN has said old notes can be deposited only at its branches.

Reacting, Atiku stated that the apex bank should consider the suffering of Nigerians as the policy is hurting them.

He wrote on his official Facebook page, “The CBN currency policy is hurting ordinary citizens and those who legitimately earned their money.

“The apex bank should, as a matter of urgency, allow commercial banks to join the CBN in the collection of the deposits of old N500 and N1000 notes.

“The new currency should be immediately made available in sufficient quantities to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“I assure you that when we come to power by the mandate of your votes, the PDP administration will not allow any Nigerian who legitimately earned their money to lose a single kobo of it. You can take that promise to the bank because our aim is to create prosperity and not to impoverish our people. -AA”