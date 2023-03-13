CBN Has Directed Banks To Accept, Dispense Old Naira Notes – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has directed commercial banks to accept and dispense old naira notes.

This he said is in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court which declared that old naira notes remain legal tender till December.

Soludo, a former governor of the CBN, made this known in a broadcast.

He said, “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive same as deposits from customers.

“Tellers at commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March 2023.

“The Governor, Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night. Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”