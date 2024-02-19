CBN Governor Describes Role as Second Most Difficult Worldwide

Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has characterized his position as the second most challenging globally, highlighting the complexities of his role in steering the country’s monetary policies.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 First Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Abuja on Sunday, Cardoso commended the Federal Government’s reform efforts, noting their positive impact.

The event, centered around the theme “Synod on Synodality: Areas of Concern for the Church in Nigeria”, provided a platform for discussing critical issues facing the Nigerian Catholic community.

“I will continue to remember that in spite of (my job) the second most difficult job on the face of the planet, this is really something that remains very memorable,” the CBN governor said.

Cardoso, who was the Chairman of the occasion, expressed optimism that despite all the difficulties, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“As a result of some of the recent reports from the CBN, over the course of the last week, about $1.8bn came into the markets.

“As long as the country can sustain a positive trajectory, Nigeria will get out of its economic woes and the foreign exchange market will begin to moderate itself,” he said.