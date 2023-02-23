Business

CBN Debunks Plan To Shut Down Financial Transactions Over Elections

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
69
CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said financial transaction will not be shut down from Thursday, February 23 till Monday, February 27.

The apex bank said this to debunk a statement it purportedly issued.

This was disclosed via CBN’s Instagram account on Wednesday saying, “Please be wary of fake news!”

According to the circular CBN debunked, the transaction shutdown was to make sure politicians are unable to buy vote.

The circular read, “CBN plans to shut down financial transaction from Thursday 23 of February till 27th of February. Go and stock your home.

“Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it, also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow, information am hearing is that, as from Thursday, bank network will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that polititian will not be able to transfer money to anybody for vote, so buy enough food at
home, do ur transfer now. Because the next five days will be difficult pls.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
69

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Meets Ethiopian Airlines Board Over Nigeria Air

2 days ago
Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano Slams CBN As Banks Get Zero Allocation In Four Days

6 days ago

Lagos Empowers 10,385 Women With Work Tools

6 days ago
CBN

CBN Denies Telling Banks To Collect Old N500, N1000

6 days ago