CBN Debunks Plan To Shut Down Financial Transactions Over Elections

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said financial transaction will not be shut down from Thursday, February 23 till Monday, February 27.

The apex bank said this to debunk a statement it purportedly issued.

This was disclosed via CBN’s Instagram account on Wednesday saying, “Please be wary of fake news!”

According to the circular CBN debunked, the transaction shutdown was to make sure politicians are unable to buy vote.

The circular read, “CBN plans to shut down financial transaction from Thursday 23 of February till 27th of February. Go and stock your home.

“Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it, also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow, information am hearing is that, as from Thursday, bank network will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that polititian will not be able to transfer money to anybody for vote, so buy enough food at

home, do ur transfer now. Because the next five days will be difficult pls.”