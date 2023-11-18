Cassie, Diddy Settle Out of Court Amid Rape Allegation

R&B singer Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, and hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy or Diddy, have reportedly reached an “amicable” settlement just a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse, as reported by US media late Friday.

Ventura’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, details a disturbing narrative of more than a decade of coercion through physical force and drugs, culminating in a 2018 rape incident. The court documents paint Combs as a violent man, describing troubling scenes of outbursts and alleged incidents where he forced Ventura into engaging in sex acts with male sex workers, which she claims he filmed.

Combs, represented by lawyer Ben Brafman, vehemently denied the allegations in an earlier statement to AFP, labeling them “offensive and outrageous.” He accused Ventura of blackmail, alleging that her motive was to “tarnish” his reputation and secure a financial payout.

The resolution of the case was announced on Friday evening, with both parties choosing to keep the settlement terms confidential. In a statement, Ventura expressed her desire to handle the matter amicably, asserting some level of control over the resolution. She thanked her family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.

Similarly, Combs conveyed his best wishes to Cassie and her family in a separate statement, emphasizing their joint decision to resolve the matter amicably.

The legal saga between Cassie and Sean Combs has captured the attention of the public, shining a spotlight on the complex and often tumultuous relationships within the music industry.