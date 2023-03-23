CASIO Begins Model School Project In Lagos

Lagos State Government and CASIO Middle East Africa (CMEA) with its Nigerian affiliate SKLD, have commenced a model school project with six Senior Secondary Schools in Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji disclosed this during a courtesy visit to his office by a Casio Team, stressing that the project is intended to develop the critical and high-order thinking skills necessary for 21st-century education among students through “inquiry-based” learning lessons.

He explained that other objectives of the model school project include encouraging students to use scientific calculators to enjoy learning mathematics in the classroom.

While expressing the appreciation of the Ministry to the visiting delegation for the opportunity given to the students and teachers in Lagos State through the project, the Permanent Secretary averred that teachers involved in the scheme will benefit from training on how to conduct interactive lessons with students and enjoy increased but impactful teaching skills.

Abolaji confirmed the project is supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in line with the policy of the State to drive qualitative teaching and learning through technology.

He also revealed that, as part of the collaboration, officials of the State Education Resource Centre are working in synergy with the CASIO team to ensure that full benefit is derived from the project.

Also speaking, the Leader of the team and an Assistant Manager at CASIO, Mr. Hamza Aoun, informed the Ministry’s officials that the project also aims to nurture logical thinking and improve basic academic skills among students.