CAS Warns Against Encroachment on Air Force Lands

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has cautioned institutions and communities located around NAF Bases nationwide to desist from illegal and wanton encroachment on NAF lands in view of its consequences on national security.

The CAS stated this recently while on a visit to the Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father (Dr) Hyacinth Alia at Government House, Makurdi to discuss issues related to encroachment on NAF land by neighbouring communities around the Base in Makurdi.

Air Marshal Abubakar also revealed that though the NAF has contained the encroachment along the western boundary of the Base by fencing off encroached portions, the problem persists along the eastern boundary.

The CAS also noted that the potential loss of 1,537.8 hectares out of the 4,486 hectares of NAF land translating to a loss of 34 percent of the land originally allocated in 1977 would adversely distort the strategic intent of siting the NAF Command in Makurdi.

‘Ceding such a significant portion of NAF land would limit the required space for medium and long term infrastructural development necessary for future operational readiness and capability development,” he stated.

These, according to the CAS, are in addition to immediate security and safety concerns that are apparent with such boundary reduction. Air Marshal Abubakar, however, commended the Governor for agreeing to establish a tripartite committee to seek a lasting solution to the issue. The committee, comprising representatives from the Benue State Government, the NAF and affected communities, has been tasked with finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

While reiterating the commitment of the NAF to adding value in ongoing efforts to end communal clashes, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Benue State, Air Marshal Abubakar also commended Governor Alia for his support to the NAF in Benue State as well as his monumental strides and zeal towards solving issues of insecurity in the State.

It is important to note that the 4,486 hectares of land currently serving as the home Base of Tactical Air Command in Makurdi was allocated to the NAF in 1977 as depicted by the Signature Plan signed by the then Governor of Benue State, Colonel Abdullahi Shellenge.

The siting of NAF Base at the location was to meet set operational and strategic National Security objectives.

