CAS Meets Muftwang, Seeks Peaceful, Prosperous Plateau

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has stated that he remains hopeful that the peace and tranquility once enjoyed on the Plateau will soon return as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies work tirelessly to rid the state of all criminal elements.

According to the CAS, having served as an instructor in the Air Force Military School Jos back in the days, he knows and appreciates the peaceful nature of the good people of Plateau State and looks forward to its return so as to enable the citizens thrive.

He however notes that in resolving the security issues in Plateau State, the need for a whole-of-government approach involving the government, security agencies, traditional leaders, community representatives, and religious leaders to address the underlying issues driving the conflict is necessary. According to him, “All stakeholders must come together with a sincere commitment to ending the crisis and work towards a common goal of achieving peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Plateau State.”

Earlier, the CAS had informed the Governor that he was in Plateau State on an operational assessment and inspection of facilities at NAF Units in Jos and Kerang, and stopped by to identify with the Governor and good people of Plateau State for their unwavering support of the NAF. He also commended Governor Mutfwang for his unwavering commitment and tireless efforts towards restoring peace and security in the State. “Your resilience and doggedness in addressing the various forms of attacks that plagued the State shortly after your assumption of office are truly commendable. Your leadership and determination have been instrumental in bringing the relative calm and stability experienced so far,” he stated.

Responding, Governor Mutfwang appreciated the NAF under Air Marshal Abubakar for their commitment towards ending the crisis in Plateau State. An excited Governor Mutfwang also revealed that there has been tremendous improvement in security on Plateau, majorly due to the efforts of the security agencies. According to him. “Where we are today is much better than where we were last year due to the collaborative efforts of the security agencies.”

He, however, lamented on how insecurity in the state had affected farming activities reducing it by about 50 percent, thereby hindering food security across the region. He then called for sincerity of purpose among stakeholders in resolving the situation as well as an efficient prosecution strategy for effective dispensation of justice.