CAS Amao Inaugurates Female Hostel At Air Force Institute

In continuation of effort to provide adequate and conducive accommodation for students of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on Friday, 3 February 2023, commissioned a-34 room female hostel at the institute.

The state of the art 136-bed capacity hostel, constructed by the Nigerian Air Force Investment limited (NAFIL), is aimed at bridging accommodation gap in the Institution.

Speaking during the commissioning, the CAS, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Idi Lubo, congratulated NAFIL and the Nigerian Air Force Holding Company (NAFHC) for the efforts geared towards ameliorating accommodation challenges in the Institution.

The edifice, according to Air Marshal Amao will assist AFIT in its desire to ensure all students resides within the Base, thereby addressing the issue of students falling prey to criminal elements while providing adequate and conducive accommodation that are affordable by the students.

Air Marshal Amao stated further that the NAF would continue to work towards self-sufficiency in all its responsibilities, including the provision of infrastructures. “The NAF, with over 59 years of existence, has consistently prioritized and strived to provide quality accommodation for all its personnel, including military institutions and schools,” the CAS noted.

He stated that the duty to accommodate students of AFIT cannot be overemphasized, as it aligns with one of the key drivers of his vision which is “Bolster morale by improving personnel welfare”.

The CAS further described the project as a laudable initiative which reflects on the commitment of NAFIL towards ensuring the progress of the NAF. According to him, NAFHC and its subsidiaries were established to complement the efforts of the Service.

He stated that AFIT has continued to compete among other universities in the country. This, he said resulted in the surge in admission applications by prospective candidates which necessitated a higher demand for students’ accommodation among other facilities.

The CAS however urged the Management of NAFIL and the Board of Directors as well as other subsidiaries to sustain the welfare and development initiatives, assuring that Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) would continue to avail them with all the necessary supports required to achieve their mandates.

In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director of NAFIL, AVM Abubakar Adamu stated that the building project is part of efforts by NAFIL to meet up with the welfare needs of NAF personnel. He added that the Company has grown to become a leading investment outfit that manages the welfare needs of NAF personnel.

AVM Adamu further stated that NAFIL in response to the clarion calls by HQ NAF and AFIT to assist in the provision of suitable accommodation for its students population embarked on the construction of the ultra-modern student hostel.

He also said that the hostel would complement the efforts of AFIT at providing dignified residential accommodation for its students as the hostel was built to meet the acceptable standard of a tertiary students’ hostels.

On his part, the Group Managing Director NAFHC, AVM Musa Muktar disclosed that the Investment Company would continue to support AFIT towards attainment of its set objectives.

He further disclosed that NAFIL is contributing its quota towards the social economic development of NAF Base, Kaduna, as the Company is managing a tailoring workshop and the Officers’ Mess respectively.