CAS Amao Encourages Troops To Remain Focus

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal IO Amao paid an Operational visit to Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (N ) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Wednesday 30 November 2022. On arrival to the Theatre Command, the CAS was received by the Theatre Commander, Major General CG Musa.

The CAS disclosed that his visit was to encourage and appreciate the troops for their successes and to remind them on the need to remain focused and committed to the task ahead.

Acknowledging the visible synergy existing between the security agencies, the CAS commended the Theatre Commander for ensuring all the security Components are working in harmony and closely with the Borno State Government, hybrid forces, civil society organizations and other critical stakeholders without any rancour. He urged the command to sustain the team spirit as peace is gradually returning to the North East.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander expressed delight for the visit and thanked the CAS for his support and guidance particularly on the enormous support by the Air Component of OPHK and added that the Air Component has remained a major game changer in the ongoing CT-COIN operation.

In conclusion, Air Marshal Amao assured the Theatre of the provision of more platforms in the North East and further commended the seemless cooperation with the MNJTF.