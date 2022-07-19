Caroline Danjuma Named AAC Governorship Running Mate In Akwa Ibom

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has been named as the running mate of the African Action Congress governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Iboro Etu.

This was made known on a statement signed by the AAC Chairman and Secretary, Util Etiebet and Gabriel Ekpo.

The statement read, “On behalf of our great party, the African Action Congress and the Iboro Otu Governorship Campaign Organisation, we write to inform members of our great party, Akwa Ibom State citizens and fellow Nigerians of our party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom State, in the person of Chief Mrs. Caroline Uduak Danjuma.

“Chief Mrs. Caroline, the Obong Uwana of Eket, is an international businesswoman, award-winning actress and philanthropist.

“She is from the family of the former paramount ruler of Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem William Esiet Ekwere.”

The party highlighted Danjuma’s support in separating the conjoined Ayeni Twins, feeding over 3,000 people and advocating for the rights and freedom of Lybian slaves.

“Chief Mrs Caroline is a hardworking mother of three who is passionate about education for all children and youths especially women, she’s a supporter and campaigner for women equality, and an advocate for community development through youth and women enterprise,” the statement read.