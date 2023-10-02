Cardi B Planted to Replace Nicki Minaj – Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West has said Cardi B was planted in the industry to replace Nicki Minaj whom he described as the Queen of Rap.

In a trending video on social media, the rapper stated that Cardi B obviously thinks the decision is a blessing, which he disagrees with.

He said, “Cardi B is a plant. She doesn’t write her raps. They put her there to try to replace Nicki Minaj purposely. She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f**king blessing.”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been rivals since her introduction to the music industry, with many always comparing both of them.