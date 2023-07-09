Capital Market Will Gain From Exchange Rate Unification – ICAN

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has said the unification of the country’s exchange rate would have a positive impact on the growth of the securities market and attract foreign investments.

In a statement released by the institute, it emphasized that the previously implemented dual-window exchange rate system had significantly contributed to high inflationary pressure, corruption, increased debt burden, and reduced investments in the country.

ICAN highlighted that unifying the exchange rate would lead to an increase in the government’s revenue in local currency, thereby resulting in a higher tax-to-GDP ratio.

However, the institute acknowledged that the unification might have some negative consequences as well. It anticipated that corporate tax collection could decline since businesses would face foreign exchange losses due to the higher exchange rate.

The statement read partly, “The inflow of capital from foreign portfolio investors into the Nigerian capital market will help grow the market and allow companies to raise capital efficiently to finance their growth ambitions.

“It is expected that the unified exchange rate will serve as a catalyst for investment flows into the country, which will boost our foreign exchange reserve, grow the economy, create employment, and improve the quality of life. Foreign portfolio investors are expected in the near term whilst foreign direct investors that require more investment appraisal time will come in subsequently.”

Additionally, ICAN noted that the cost of servicing the government’s external debt, which is denominated in foreign currency, would rise. It further mentioned that Nigeria’s current public debt, currently standing at over $40 billion, would increase by N12 trillion.

Consequently, ICAN predicted that the total debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio would also rise by five percent, reaching N90 trillion.

It read further, “This new policy is applauded by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Nigeria. It is expected that this action will generally lead to short-term pains that will yield long-term gains. We, however, provide the following recommendations to ensure that the desired objective of this policy is achieved and there is growth in the Nigerian economy.

“Timely appointment of a new CBN governor, who will provide a credible long-term direction for this policy: This will provide certainty and stability, and boost investor confidence to inflow capital into the country. Effective and consistent implementation of the policy: This will ensure that no uncertainty is created by the mode of implementation and there is constant communication with key stakeholders such as businesses and investors amongst others.”