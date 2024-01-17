Capello Slams Roma Over Mourinho Sacking

Former AS Roma coach, Fabio Capello, has condemned the sacking of Jose Mourinho as the coach of the Italian side.

According to him, Mourinho was treated with little to no respect, just as he revealed that the club is just business to its owners.

“As far as Mourinho is concerned, it seems to me that these American owners have a way of managing situations without respect for those who work with them. Let’s remember how Maldini was sent away by Milan, now Mourinho with the methods of him… In their parts there is no sensitivity, there is only business. I believe in something different, you need respect for those who work with you and certain things need to be communicated in other ways,” Capello told Sky Italia.

“I didn’t expect it… Above all, I didn’t expect it to be this way. Mourinho was treated in the least respectful way possible, it is a way of doing things that doesn’t convince me and that I don’t accept.”

He added, “It happened to me with Russia: I was going to the airport, they called me and told me that the relationship was over.”