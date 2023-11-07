Canadian Embassy Suspends Operations in Abuja Till Further Notice

The High Commission of Canada in Abuja has closed operations till further notice following a fire incident caused by an explosion on Monday.

In a terse statement, the commission revealed that the incident, which it labeled as an accident, led to the death of some people, while some some were injured.

The commission then commiserated with the families of those killed in the

The statement read, “An explosion took place in a generator room at the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in Abuja today, killing two people, including a locally engaged employee, and injuring two others.

“Global Affairs Canada extends its sympathies to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. We can confirm all other staff at the High Commission are safe and unharmed. We are now ensuring that the site is safe and will work with local authorities in determining the cause of the explosion.

“An investigation will be carried out, but at this point everything points to an accident rather than a deliberate act. As a result of the incident, the High Commission of Canada in Abuja is closed until further notice.

“Canadians in need of consular assistance can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.”