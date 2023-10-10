Canada, Osun Govt Strengthen Economic Collaboration

The Government of Osun State and Canadian High Commission today consolidated economic partnership with a follow up bilateral talks between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Canadian top diplomats in Lagos.

The Canadian High Commissioner, James Christoff had led his team at High Commission to Osun state five weeks ago during which sectoral teams of the Osun state government made presentations on potential partnership and collaboration between the state and Canada.

Today in Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke led his team which comprises of Hon Teslim Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; and Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals and Multilateral Relations.

Governor Adeleke said his visit was designed to reinforce conclusions reached during the High Commissioner’s visit to Osun State and to brainstorm on his upcoming trip to Canada to meet Canadian sectoral investors.

“Today, I had the honor of visiting the Canadian High Commission in Lagos to discuss shared interests and my upcoming trip to Canada, where I plan to engage with investors, development partners, and Osun State natives residing in Canada”, the Governor explained after the closed door meeting.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in Osun, sharing with the diplomats the remarkable progress he has made in just 10 months, including plugging revenue leakages, maintaining transparency, and involving our citizens in the decision-making process.

“I also highlighted Osun’s strategic location in the Southwest, which facilitates the movement of agricultural produce”, the Governor was quoted as saying, adding that “our plans for a cargo airport, the presence of a sub-power station that will be a major benefit to be a manufacturing hub with the right investments, a free trade zone, and an economic zone.

“I assured the High Commissioner of our dedication to providing investors with a secure and supportive atmosphere for their ventures to flourish”, the Governor noted.

The delegation was received by the High Commissioner James Christoff, Deputy C.J. Scott, and their team in the trade and political section.

The High Commissioner reiterated his earlier assurance of the Canadian government to deepen economic partnership with subnational entities across Nigeria and Africa.”