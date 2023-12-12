Canada Launches Commission to Probe Abuse in Sport

Canada announced the creation of an independent commission on Monday to investigate abuse in sport, following several critical testimonies from athletes.

But Justin Trudeau’s government has decided not to set up a public enquiry, despite requests by many working in sport.

“Over 18 months the commission will provide a forum to bring to light lived survivor experiences, support healing and engage broadly on how to improve the sport system in Canada,” sports minister Carla Qualtrough told the press.

In recent months, athletes from various sports have testified before parliamentary committees about the physical and psychological abuse they suffered at the hands of coaches and officials.

On Monday, Qualtrough apologised on behalf of the government to those “who have been harmed, abused or mistreated in the Canadian sport system, particularly those who were maltreated as children.”

“We have to talk about racism, misogyny, homophobia and transphobia. We have to talk about the negative, inappropriate and dangerous behaviour that’s been normalized and even perpetuated by sport culture that is toxic and makes sport unsafe,” she said.

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission will produce two reports during its mandate aimed at proposing ways to reform the system.

“The government has recognized that the Canadian sport system is broken and needs repair,” said a statement from advocacy groups Gymnasts for Change Canada and Global Athlete.

But the groups said they were disappointed that “the minister did not support survivors’ and advocates’ calls for a national inquiry that meets judicial standards with the power to compel documents, and subpoena testimony from organisations.”

In recent months, as in other countries around the world, Canadian sport has been rocked by a number of scandals within major national federations, notably ice hockey and gymnastics.

