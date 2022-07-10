CAN Kicks Over Tinubu Plan For Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said there is no cause for alarm over his choice of running mate.

This is amid criticism over his Alleged plan to run on a Muslim-Muslim Ticket.

“What if he opts for Muslim-Christian ticket in the end? Why don’t you wait for him (Tinubu) to announce his plans,” Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, told Sunday Vanguard last night.

Rahman added: “He (principal) is a God-fearing man and a detribalised Nigerian. He will be fair to all. There is no cause for alarm”.

Reacting, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, Assistant General Secretary, CAN, condemned the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, saying the move would not be supported by Christians.

On whether Tinubu has reached out to the association, Sanyaolu, “Not yet, CAN has made it’s position known that Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be supported even Christian-Christian ticket.

“It is not about Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket it is the mistrust existing in us for the last seven years which has been so terrible even with Nigeria inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

“All we are saying and want is the leader that will do well to everyone, irrespective of class, religion, sex, region, colour, among others.

“All we are craving for is a leader that will be fair to all Christians, Muslims and evan Traditionalists.Poverty doesn’t know religion.

“If there is a bomb blast it will kill whoever is on its way not minding religion. We want good leadership that will be fair to all and good governance in Nigeria.”