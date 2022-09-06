CAN Denies Agreement With Tinubu On Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has denied resolving its issue with the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress which has Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president and Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

In a statement by its President, Daniel Okoh, CAN said its position against the ticket had not change.

This is as the Christian body urged the public to disregard news stating that the issue it had with the ticket had been resolved.

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has been drawn to a media report titled, ‘How Tinubu met, resolved Muslim-Muslim ticket with CAN’, which claimed that the apex Christian body has changed its position regarding the same-faith ticket.

“To say the least, the story is ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of the society.

“For the records, CAN took a position against the same-faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past national president, and as a matter of fact, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position.”