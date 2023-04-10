CAN Considers Boycotting Peak Milk Over ‘Insensitive’ Good Friday Advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has frowned at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, for making use of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to promote its Peak Milk product on Good Friday.

CAN made its displeasure known in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, on Monday.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns. We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used a crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now,” the statement partly read.