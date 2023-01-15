CAN Condemns Killing Of Catholic Priest In Niger

The assassination of a Catholic priest in the state’s Paikoro Local Government Area has been condemned by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapter in Niger.

In a statement released on Sunday in Minna, Daniel Atori, the media assistant to Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, the chairman of the CAN, urged for investigations into the attacks and the prosecution of those responsible.

“CAN, Niger state strongly condemns the gruesome killing of Very Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kaffin Koro, in Paikoro local government area of Niger state.’’

The CAN chairman called on the government at all levels, the police and other security agencies to double their efforts in tackling banditry and insecurity.

“One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to protect lives and properties of the people, enough of the attacks and wanton killings of innocent Nigeria citizens.

“In the early hours of today (Sunday) the bandits got to the community, shooting sporadically, setting ablaze the Catholic Parish house, killed the parish priest and injured his assistant.”

The association sent condolences to the immediate family of the deceased priest, the Catholic Diocese of Minna, parishioners, and all of Christendom.

The late Achi’s soul and the souls of all the faithful departed were prayed for by Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese.

The late Achi served as the Dean and Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kaffinkoro in the Minna Diocese up to the time of his death. He was also the CAN Coordinator for the Paikoro local government region.