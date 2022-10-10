Campaign Forces Obi To Postpone Visit To South Africa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has postponed his scheduled visit to South Africa.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, his campaign schedule in Nigeria could not permit him to take the trip.

He wrote on Facebook, “My pre-campaign Diaspora engagement schedule had included a visit to South Africa. Regrettably, the exigencies and demands of campaign, makes it impossible for me to undertake a visit to South Africa in October as planned. However, I remain committed to visit at a later date.

“Any inconvenience caused to #OBIdients in South Africa due to this change of plan is regretted.”