Campaign Against Gbajabiamila Must Stop – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called for an end to the campaign of calumny against his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

This was after some sources accused Gbajabiamila of replacing some names approved by Tinubu for appointment.

Speaking at Monday’s Federal Executive Council, Tinubu threw his weight behind the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said, “First of all, let me reiterate to all of you that I’ve heard the stories flying around. Mistakes will be made and perfection is only for God Almighty. I have 100% confidence in the integrity of my chief of staff, RT hon Femi Gbajabiamila. All campaign of calumny against him must stop forthwith! If I make mistakes, I’m ready to own up to it.”