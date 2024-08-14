Camavinga May Miss UEFA Super Cup Over Injury

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is anticipated to miss Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup following a knee injury sustained during training.

The 21-year-old French international injured his knee in a small-sided session at the National Stadium in Warsaw, ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Europa League champions Atalanta.

Footage circulating on social media shows Camavinga slipping and landing awkwardly while attempting to dribble past his France team-mate, Aurelien Tchouameni. The injury occurred in what was intended to be a routine training exercise, raising concerns about Camavinga’s availability for the upcoming fixture.

Speaking about the injury, he said, “It hurts a bit, yes, it’s my knee…”.

“I don’t know what’s wrong, I have examinations tomorrow morning”.