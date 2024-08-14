Sports

Camavinga May Miss UEFA Super Cup Over Injury

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
51
Eduardo Camavinga
Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is anticipated to miss Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup following a knee injury sustained during training.

The 21-year-old French international injured his knee in a small-sided session at the National Stadium in Warsaw, ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Europa League champions Atalanta.

Footage circulating on social media shows Camavinga slipping and landing awkwardly while attempting to dribble past his France team-mate, Aurelien Tchouameni. The injury occurred in what was intended to be a routine training exercise, raising concerns about Camavinga’s availability for the upcoming fixture.

Speaking about the injury, he said, “It hurts a bit, yes, it’s my knee…”.

“I don’t know what’s wrong, I have examinations tomorrow morning”.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Nottingham Forest Reach Agreement to Sign Ramón Sosa

4 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt

Memories of Bayern Will Stay With Me Forever – Matthijs de Ligt

4 hours ago

Bayern Director Bids Farewell to Matthijs de Ligt, Mazraoui

4 hours ago
John Enoh

Minister Vows to Restore Nigeria’s Sporting Glory

5 hours ago