Call Charly Boy To Order, Onanuga Urges Security Operatives

Bayo Onanuga has urged security operatives to call entertainer Charly Boy to order for calling on youths to bring down Nigeria.

Charly Boy had given the call in reaction to the protests in France over the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman, which has led to burning and looting.

“This isn’t Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities!”, he said in reference to the raging arson in parts of Paris, a video of which he shared.

“Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand”.

In his earlier post before editing it, the musician called Nigeria a Criminal enterprise and urged Nigerian youths to bring it down.

Reacting, Onanuga tweeted, “Highly irresponsible for a 73 year-old man Charly Boy asking ‘exceptional Nigerian youths’ to burn down the ‘criminal enterprise’, which he called Nigeria. The security agencies should call this old man to order immediately.”