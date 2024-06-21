CAF Postpones Africa Women’s Cup of Nations to 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Originally slated for this summer, the tournament will now take place from July 5 to July 26, 2025, in Morocco.

CAF made the decision during its executive committee meeting on Friday, marking the first time the WAFCON will be held outside its originally scheduled year. This shift is a significant alteration in the tournament’s history, impacting teams and preparations.

Twelve teams, including the Super Falcons of Nigeria and defending champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa, have already secured their spots for the biennial competition. The delay will extend their wait for the continental showdown and require adjustments to their training and planning schedules.

The postponement raises several questions regarding the logistics and preparations for the teams and organizers. With the new dates set, CAF and the host nation, Morocco, will need to reassess their strategies to ensure the tournament’s smooth execution.