CAF Inspects NKO Abiola Stadium

A select team of Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection officials have assessed facilities at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) joint bid from Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The team of officials from CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, accompanied by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation conducted preliminary inspection of the main pitch, practice pitches, players and referees rooms , control room and jombotron screen around the mainbowl after previous visits to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin and Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Nigeria is aiming to host the continental showpiece after co-hosting the 2000 edition of the tournament with Ghana.