Sports

CAF Inspects NKO Abiola Stadium

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
6
TOPSHOT - This picture shows the trophy prior to the draw of the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Champions league at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo on December 28, 2018. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)

A select team of Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection officials have assessed facilities at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) joint bid from Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The team of officials from CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, accompanied by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation conducted preliminary inspection of the main pitch, practice pitches, players and referees rooms , control room and jombotron screen around the mainbowl after previous visits to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin and Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Nigeria is aiming to host the continental showpiece after co-hosting the 2000 edition of the tournament with Ghana.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
6

Related Articles

mbappe

Mbappe Contract Dispute Overshadows Start Of Ligue 1 Season

13 hours ago
Andy Murray

Murray, Zverev Master Toronto Wind To Advance, Ruud Wins

13 hours ago

DR Congo’s ‘Voodoo Wrestling’ Provides Spellbinding Fun

13 hours ago

Paris Olympics Will Be Last For Australian Swim King Chalmers

13 hours ago