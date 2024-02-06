CAF Appoints Egyptian Referee for Nigeria vs. South Africa Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has designated Egyptian official Amin Mohamed Omar as the referee for the upcoming semi-final showdown between Nigeria and South Africa.

Assisting Omar will be his compatriots Mahmoud Kamel Abouelregal and Ahmed Hossam Ibrahim, who will serve as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2, respectively. Sudanese Mahmood Ali Ismail will take on the role of fourth official.

Attia Essa Amsaaed from Libya has been selected as the reserve assistant referee, while Yacoub Ali Elmi from Djibouti will serve as commissioner and Aboubacar Doumbouya from Guinea as referee assessor.

The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, with kickoff set for 6 PM Nigeria time.