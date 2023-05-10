CAC Registrar Bags Fellowship Of National Institute For Labour Studies

The Registrar-General and CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Abubakar, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the National Labour Institute (fnli).

Alhaji Garba Abubakar was honoured by the Michael Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS) for his role in maintaining prevailing industrial harmony and prioritising workers’ welfare, amongst others, over the years.

The honour was also in commemoration of the Institute’s 40th anniversary, where the fellowship award is conferred on a few individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of industrial and labour relations practise as part of the Institute’s Professional Certification in Industrial and Labour Relations (PCILR).

The 40th anniversary, or Founder’s Day (1983–2023), of the MINILS recognises the efforts of present-day labour leaders alongside past labour heroes who fought for workers’ welfare.

The celebration held on May 9, 2023, at KM 7 MINILS Headquarters, Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State, also recognised present-day labour-friendly individuals and organisations that have maintained cordial industrial harmony in their agencies.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director General/CEO MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, said the Institute was being repositioned to become a reputable place where labour leaders and trainees from Africa, particularly West Africa, will leverage its training potential.

Issa Aremu revealed that the Institute now offers degree programmes, a national diploma, entrepreneurial training, and certificate on industrial relations and labour matters, amongst others, in addition to ongoing plans to introduce long distance learning programmes soon.

Commenting on the choice of the awardees, Comrade Aremu said the RG CAC and other recipients for the investiture of fellows of the national institute (fnil) have fulfilled the institute’s criteria, which include promotion of a decent work agenda, labour friendliness, staff training, and capacity building, amongst others.