CAC Laments Rise In Medical Laboratory Science Operators

The Registrar General and CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has expressed concern over the proliferation of associations applying to register as medical laboratory science operators, amongst others.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar stated this today while receiving the Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Tosan Erhabor, on a courtesy call to his office.

Garba Abubakar stressed that, in view of regulatory concerns, the Commission had repeatedly declined such defective applications and referred them to obtain no objection from the Medical Laboratory Services Accreditation Agency.

He, therefore, restated the Commission’s resolve to continue to collaborate with sister regulatory agencies to ensure that due process was followed in all registration processes for sanity and the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

In that regard, the CAC scribe stated that the Commission had granted access to its database to several regulators, among others, for the purposes of due diligence.

Speaking earlier, the registrar and CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, said he was at the commission to seek collaboration as they make efforts to digitise their processes.

Tosan Erhabor, therefore, described the CAC as a veritable partner in the realisation of their objective and used the forum to applaud the reform initiatives of the Commission under the able and dynamic leadership of Alhaji Garba Abubakar.

Dr. Erhabor said the MLSCN was established by Act 11 of 2003 to, among others, regulate the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria.

He added that the council also determines from time to time the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become Medical Laboratory Scientists,

Medical Laboratory Technicians, or Medical Laboratory Assistants (referred to as “scientists, “technicians,” and “assistants”).

According to him, the MLSCN also regulates the training of scientists, technicians, and assistants in any institution in Nigeria and gives periodic accreditation to institutions.