Cabals Running Tinubu’s Government – Dalung

Former minister of sports, Simon Dalung, has said the government of President Bola Tinubu has been taken over by canals.

Dalung, however, failed to stated the names of those in the cabal running Tinubu’s government.

The former minister spoke when he appeared on Channels Television.

He said: “The cabal is possible and avoidable. The only way to avoid this cabal while making your first critical appointments which is the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Minister of Justice – you must be able to bring the people whom you know and believe in your vision.

“These cabals we are talking about, their foot soldiers are more active than them, they don’t hold strategic appointments, but they are either SA, or PA, the Chief of Staff.

“These are the people who leak the memos and monitor everything the President is doing and relating it to the powers vested outside the government.

“Even this very government has been hijacked by the cabals.”