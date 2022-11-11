CAACC, AFDB Partner With ICPC To Solve Communications Challenges

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Centre (CAACC) have resolved to partner with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other anti-corruption agencies to tackle the communications challenges faced by the agencies by strengthening their institutional capacity.

The resolution was reached during a courtesy visit to the ICPC by representatives of the Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Centre (CAACC) and the African Development Bank when they paid a courtesy visit to the Commission recently.

In his remarks during the visit, the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN OFR reiterated that the fight against corruption was a continuous process that required the collaborative efforts of relevant agencies.

Owasanoye, who was represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar, went further to say that the activities and efforts of anti-corruption agencies sometimes appeared invisible, and so there was a need to use appropriate channels to communicate to avoid misinterpretation.